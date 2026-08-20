DRC Gets 70,000 Ebola Vaccine Doses Amid Outbreak

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has received an initial allocation of 70,000 doses of the Ervebo Ebola vaccine to support efforts to contain the ongoing Bundibugyo virus disease outbreak.

The World Health Organisation (WHO), in a statement on its X handle on Thursday, said the International Coordinating Group on Vaccine Provision (ICG) approved the release after the DRC government requested vaccines from the global Ebola vaccine stockpile last week.

Of the 70,000 doses, 20,000 will be used for a Phase 3 clinical trial to assess the vaccine’s potential effectiveness against the Bundibugyo virus, while 50,000 doses will be administered to frontline and health workers in line with recommendations by the WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation (SAGE).

The global health body said it remains unknown whether Ervebo provides protection against Bundibugyo virus in humans. It added that early laboratory and animal studies suggest the vaccine could offer some protection.

It also stated that the clinical trial would generate evidence to guide future decisions on the vaccine’s use during Bundibugyo outbreaks.

WHO further stressed the need for people receiving the vaccine, both within and outside the trial, to be adequately informed about its potential risks, benefits and limitations before giving informed consent.

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The ICG comprises the WHO, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Médecins Sans Frontières and UNICEF, while Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, funds the vaccine stockpile.

The WHO and Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) welcomed the vaccine allocation, saying the response should prioritise protecting affected communities through a community-led approach.

Both organisations expressed support for the DRC government’s efforts to protect communities, save lives and end the outbreak while generating scientific evidence to strengthen Africa’s preparedness for future outbreaks.