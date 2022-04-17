Drug Cartels From Brazil Planning To Smuggle Large Consignment Of Cocaine Into Nigeria, Says NDLEA

The National Drug Law Emergency Agency (NDLEA) has raised the alarm that there are desperate attempts by Brazil-based drug cartels to smuggle large consignments of Cocaine into Nigeria.

It said this in a statement signed by its Spokesperson, Femi Babafemi on Sunday.

The agency, however said that the “huge seizures at the various airports will send a strong message to drug barons that Nigeria will no longer be their safe destination or transit route.

The NDLEA in the statement said that it has arrested 51-year-old Udogwu Johnson with 5.48kg of cocaine concealed in lotion plastic bottles sealed with candle wax.

The indigene of Imo state was one, out of the three traffickers, arrested during the inward screening of passengers on board Qatar Airline flight QR1433 from Doha to the Port Harcourt International Airport.

They had departed Sao Paulo, Brazil on board the same Qatar flight from Doha to Abuja and Port Harcourt when they got intercepted by operatives of the NDLEA.

Owning to his offence, Johnson claimed he agreed to traffic the drug for a fee of N1m.

Arrested alongside Johnson was Ezekwueme Valentine, 32, from Anambra who was caught with 10.82kg cocaine packed in 84 sachets concealed in seven duvets.

The third trafficker, Chiezie Arinze, 35, also from Anambra was arrested with 8.66kg cocaine hidden in 115 golden and silver colour 30ml breakable bottles factory packaged with lotion on top.

The trio were arrested with a total of 24.96 kg of cocaine on April 9.

NDLEA officers had also arrested one Uchechukwu Onwugbufor, 42, from Anambra at the international airport car park while waiting to receive Johnson and his consignment.

“He claimed he was contacted by someone in Brazil to receive Udogwu and lead him to Lagos for a fee of N100, 000,” the statement said.

Onwugbufor was at the airport with his neighbor, Nwogu Ezimadu, who is being investigated to determine if he is complicit in the crime or not.