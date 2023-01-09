DSS Rejected N1m Cash For Nnamdi Kanu’s Medication- Lawyer

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lead counsel for the Indigenous People of Biafra, Ifeanyi Ejiofor Esq has accused the Department of States Services, DSS, of rejecting N1 million cash that was presented to operatives for meal and medication expenses regarding his client, Nnamdi Kanu, the IPOB leader.

Ejiofor disclosed this in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER on Monday.

Ejiofor, who had on several occasions, raised alarm over his client’s health, stated that Kanu’s lead counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome SAN tried given the money to the DSS authority in a bid to speed up Kanu’s medical attention.

He added that when they visited the DSS headquarters on Monday, Kanu complained about his health.

He recalled that the DSS, rather than accept the cash they provided, maintained it had what it takes to cater for and care for the IPOB leader.

His words, “Again, Onyendu lamented that for the past nine (9) days, the detaining authority (DSS) has refused to avail him of his prescribed medication for heart/chest burn, which delay is extremely harmful to his health. Since all channel of complaints to the detaining authority (DSS) has been closed, we have no other option than to always go public to ventilate our grievances with their unlawful activities with respect to their management of Onyendu, and to consequently demand that Onyendu’s full medication, prescribed for the management of his deteriorating health condition be administered immediately and without further ado.

“Though, our erudite lead counsel – Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, immediately swung into action to press for the needful to be done without further ado, it is important to point out that only few weeks ago, a cash sum of N1,000,000.00 (One Million Naira only) was made available to the DSS by our Lead Counsel – Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, to specifically be applied for the medical needs, and routine meals of Onyendu. Unfortunately, the detaining authority (DSS) refused to accept the money, insisting that they have all it takes to cater to Onyendu‘s medical needs and routine meals.”

Kanu has been at the DSS detention facility, since his extradition to Nigeria around mid 2021.

Although the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja had quashed the federal government’s treasonable felony-related charges against Kanu, another panel of the same court stayed execution of the judgement.

Parties are now before the Supreme Court for final verdict on the case.

Meanwhile, Ejiofor is insisting that his client’s health must be taken care of by the detaining authority, adding that the international community should urge FG to obey the appellate court order that freed his client.

He added, “It therefore begs the following questions, to wit: why can’t the DSS take up this statutory obligation of providing for Onyendu’s medical needs? Why can’t they provide him with these all important medications, critical to his health? Why are they still detaining Onyendu while mischievously refusing to cater to his medical needs?

What is the justification in detaining Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who is merely agitating for the self determination of the biafran people, and who had been discharged and his further detention prohibited by the Court of Appeal, meanwhile, the Federal Government of Nigeria is releasing terrorists into the society?

“We are therefore, calling on the Foreign Governments and Agencies, to strongly note the deteriorating state of Onyendu’s medical condition, and to prevail on the Nigerian Government to simply obey the Order/Judgment of the Court of Appeal that directed for the unconditional and immediate release of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, which judgment further prohibited the DSS from further detaining Onyendu.”