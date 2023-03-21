EFCC Target Fubara Emerges Rivers Governor-Elect

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Sim Fubara, who had escaped all attempts to arrest him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been voted governor-elect for Rivers State.

Advertisement

The election was held on Saturday.

The former Rivers State accountant-general was declared wanted by the EFCC for multi-million naira fraud in the Governor Nyesom Wike administration.

He stayed away from most of the campaign as the incumbent governor, Nyesom Wike, who anointed him as successor, led the campaign.

The EFCC had swooped on him in 2022 to make the arrest but operatives of the commission were attacked and prevented by his supporters from making the arrest.

The governor-elect went underground soon afterwards before he emerged as the candidate of the fractured party, which was isolated from the national headquarters following Wike’s fight with the national leadership.

Advertisement

Announcing the result of the highly contentious election, the State Returning Officer, Professor Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, said Fubara scored 302,614 votes to win the election.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Tonye Cole scored 95,274 votes while Beatrice Itubo of the Labour Party scored 22,224 votes to come third.