Ekiti APC Unveils New Campaign Strategy Ahead Of Guber Election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti state has said that it will deviate from the usual jamboree-style campaigns and devise a robust drive to achieve its goal.

According to the APC State Chairman, Sola Elesin, the party would soon inaugurate campaign councils in local governments across the state to mark the beginning of the robust campaign drive ahead of the June 20 governorship election in the state.

In a statement made available in Ado Ekiti on Thursday by the party’s State Publicity Secretary, Segun Dipe, titled, ‘What Ekiti APC EXCO saw during statewide tour’, Elesin spoke while giving a report on an engagement trip around the state by the APC State Executive Council members.

He said the party’s campaign “will involve intra-unit, intra-ward, and intra-local government engagements, deviating from the usual jamboree-style campaigns.”

He also added that the party had set a bold target of securing a minimum of 95 per cent of total votes across the state.

“We are extending olive branch to party members still on the fence, inviting them to seize this opportunity to join the winning team. As the party campaigns across the state, there is still time to get on board and contribute to the sure-bet success.

“The writing is on the wall: Ekiti APC is ready for a historic victory, and Governor Oyebanji is poised for a landslide re-election,” Elesin said.

He stressed the need for increased sensitisation and membership canvassing to help build on the party’s momentum.

Speaking on the findings during the statewide tour, APC State Secretary, Garba Arogundade, said, “The message from the grassroots is clear – Governor Oyebanji remains the man for the job and the party is poised to ensure this through a landslide victory come June 20.

“What we saw was a groundswell of support for the Oyebanji administration, with many expressing gratitude for his efforts in driving development and progress across the state.

“We were greeted with enthusiasm and appreciation wherever we went. The people of Ekiti State are happy with Oyebanji’s governance and they are eager to reward him with a second term.”

The party advised members to obtain their National Identification Numbers to facilitate e-registration and urged those yet to collect their Permanent Voter Cards to do so, securing their voting rights.