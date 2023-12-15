Embrace Digital Technology To Catch Up With Globalisation, FCCPC Boss Tells Nigerian Youths

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission(FCCPC), Mr. Babatunde Irukera has urged Nigerian youths to embrace digital technology to catch up with the rest of the world.

Irukera gave the advice at the 7th Edition of the National Young Consumer Contest Awards 2023 organised by FCCPC in Abuja. He pointed out that digital technology defines their future and attainment in life.

The FCCPC boss further tasked the youths to have good character, values, integrity, discipline and responsibility to succeed in life.

He said: “The future belongs to the young people. Africa is the fastest growing continent in the world from the population standpoint.

“Digital markets are the future that will dominate Africa. Digital finance is important to the young people to direct their future. “One of the most important things that will define your success in life is character. Inside character, you have integrity and values.

“When you put character, integrity and values apart, the next thing that will define your future and success is responsibility.

“The biggest responsibility that will define whether you have succeeded is fiscal responsibility.

“Learning restraint and discipline and respect to resources. Fiscal responsibility is a factor in controlling corruption.

“So if the future is digital, and fiscal responsibility is an important part of your success, making you to think digital markets is appropriate.”

He explained that Nigeria has become a hub for digital companies, adding that six technology companies with a market capitalisation of $1billion, have birthed in Nigeria in the last eight years.

He, therefore, tasked Nigerian youths to be focused and intentional in embracing digital technology, adding that “the way to the future is digital technology.”

According to him, “Nigeria is a country of talents and a country that leads even in the digital space.

“In the space of 8 years, Nigeria has six unicorns or technology companies that have a market capitalisation of $1billion.

“It is much more here than anywhere in the continent. Nigeria is respected as a country for technology start-ups in Africa

“We must be intentional, and the young people must focus on this. We cannot catch up with the rest of the world by building new schools.The way to the future is digital technology.”

While congratulating the participants drawn from 18 secondary schools, including Benue State University for defining their future through their participation in the competition, Irukera urged them to continue with what they had learnt during the competition.