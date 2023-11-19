Emirates, Etihad Airways Will Soon Announce Flight Resumption To Nigeria- Keyamo

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo has said that Emirates Airline and Etihad Airways will announce the date of its flight resumption to Nigeria very soon.

The Aviation Minister disclosed this in a tweet shared on his X handle on Sunday.

Kayo did not attach a date to the flight resumption by Emirates but he said that the ‘small details’ of the agreement between the United Arab Emirates authorities and the Federal Government are beign concluded.

Keyamo said, “On the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow in Dubai last week, I met with the top echelon of Emirates Airlines and we continued very warm and fruitful discussions towards the resumption of flights from Dubai to Nigeria, an effort which was championed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT.

“We are presently working on the small details and the airline will soon announce the exact date of their resumption of the flights.”

In September 2023, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with the UAE authorities to discuss solutions that will allow the immediate resumption of flight schedules of both Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines into and out of Nigeria.

The Nigerian government through Presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, gave a tip that the Tinubu and UAE President, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan are working on a framework that would involve several billions of U.S. dollars worth of new investments into the Nigerian economy.

Additionally, he said the president has successfully negotiated a joint, new foreign exchange liquidity programme between the two governments.

In October, the presidency announced that a UAE delegation arrived Abuja to finalise discussions on lifting visa ban on Nigerians and also conclude on when airlines from both countries will resume flight services.

Last year, the UAE authorities withdrew its airlines Emirates and Etihad Airways from operating in Nigeria and stopped issuing visas to Nigerians following millions of dollars belonging to the airlines which were trapped in Nigeria.