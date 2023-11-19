Expert Reveals What To Do Before Fasting To Lose Weight

The desire to stay slim and in shape has led many, especially women, to seek various weight-loss methods. More recently, intermittent fasting has become popular.

In the pursuit of health through intermittent fasting, Nutritionist and Therapist for Special Children, Rebecca Omoizuafo, provides valuable guidance.

According to Omoizuafo, intermittent fasting entails refraining from food during specific periods. This may involve skipping breakfast and lunch, opting for dinner only, or abstaining from food twice a week. Some individuals may even go without solid food for up to a week, relying on nourishing fluids.

She noted that while intermittent fasting serves as a weight-loss method, its effectiveness varies among individuals due to differences in body composition. She said intermittent fasting may prove effective for some, while not for others.

“Intermittent fasting is safe but depends on individuals; it does not work for everybody, but it works for a few, you should find out your body makeup by consulting with your doctor, a nutritionist, or a dietician before indulging in intermittent fasting,” she recommended.

Understanding Your Body Cells

The Nutritionists noted that when it comes to body make-up, the brown and white cells are important in determining weight loss. She said some individuals can stay slim despite indulging in voracious eating, while others struggle with weight despite practicing intermittent fasting, she said the secret lies in the balance of brown and white cells in one’s body.

“Individuals with high brown cell counts can remain slim, regardless of their eating habits. Brown cells play a crucial role in regulating metabolism and preventing the accumulation of fat. This is why even those who consume fatty foods or engage in unhealthy eating patterns can maintain a slender physique.”

Contrarily, those with a higher percentage of white cells face challenges in managing weight, even with intermittent fasting.

She explained that “White cells are more resistant to the effects of intermittent fasting, making it less impactful for individuals with a predominantly white cell composition. This sheds light on why some people may not experience significant weight loss despite adopting popular dietary trends.”

Importantly, the ratio of brown to white cells is largely determined by genetics. “If a child’s parents are slim, the child is more likely to inherit a higher proportion of brown cells. At birth, babies have 100% brown cells, but over time, lifestyle factors, dietary choices, and certain activities can influence the shift towards more white cells,” she said.

She advised that rather than intermittent fasting, individuals should build more on their brown cells that way the brown cells can feed on the white cells thereby reducing the amount of fat the body stores.

Who Should Not Fast?

Omoizuafo said those who should not engage in intermittent fasting include Pregnant women, children under 18, or individuals with health issues like Type 1 diabetes and Ulcer.

She however said it may have potential benefits for those with Type 2 diabetes in regulating insulin levels.

Food Choices during Fasting

The expert offers practical advice on food choices during intermittent fasting, recommending a balanced diet.

“The fruit that is safe for intermittent fasting includes date palm, tomatoes, capsicum, sesame seed, and oil, olive oil, cabbage, carrot, peas, chickpeas, oats, less of oranges; because it makes the system acidic.

“Offal meat and omega-3 rich foods like herring fish, tilapia fish, chicken, lean meat, and pork, natural sweeteners such as date syrup, honey, or unprocessed brown sugar. Alkaline-rich foods like parsley, beetroot, and smoothies with banana, beetroot, and grape.

“Opt for basmati, black, or brown rice over regular rice. Include lentils, cowpeas, black beans, coconut milk, and almond milk. Fermented foods like yogurt for beneficial probiotics.”

Safety Of Intermittent Fasting

Omoizuafo said “There are no inherent side effects associated with intermittent fasting, but individuals with existing health issues, such as ulcers, should exercise caution to avoid adverse effects.”

She added that the advantages of intermittent fasting outweigh the minimal disadvantages for those without pre-existing health concerns.

Highlighting the individualized nature of intermittent fasting, she said the duration of intermittent fasting depends on personal goals. While 1-3 months is considered standard, the key is to achieve and maintain the desired results.

She said, “Intermittent fasting is fine, there are no long-term health implications. When you undergo that, your body detoxifies some unwanted byproduct from the system, tones the skin, and stronger nails, the body heals and repairs itself.

“It helps to cut down on food that is not very healthy, it helps regulate insulin and control blood sugar for individuals with Type 2 diabetes, you cannot rule out intermittent fasting completely.”