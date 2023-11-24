Enraged Farmer Shoots Herdsman To Death After Cattle Damaged Crops

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A frustrated farmer named Paul Amaechi reportedly shot and killed a Fulani herdsman after the herdsman’s cattle repeatedly trampled on his harvest in the Ago Owu settlement of Ayedaade Local Government Area, Osun State.

THE WHISTLER learnt that the herdsman’s cattle had first damaged Amaechi’s farm on November 10, 2023.

Two weeks later, the herdsman, accompanied by some of his colleagues, returned to the farm.

During the ensuing confrontation, the herdsman was shot and killed. The farmer who fired the shot has since been apprehended by a joint operation of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and the police.

Our correspondent reports that the herdsman’s body was discovered near Amaechi’s farm on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

A source in the farm settlement disclosed that the Seriki Fulani of Ijebu Igbo reported the incident to the police station and the NSCDC, after which the body was removed.

When contacted, NSCDC Osun Command spokesperson Kehinde Adeleke confirmed the arrest of the farmer.

According to Adeleke, the farmer had “laid an ambush for the Fulani herders” and claimed that his farm had been “maliciously damaged” by the grazing activities of the Fulani two weeks prior.

Adeleke said a double-barreled gun was found in the farmer’s possession.

A Fulani herdsman who escaped the ambush identified Amaechi as the assailant.