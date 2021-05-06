Enugu Catholic Diocese Declares One Week Prayer To Atone For Fr Mbaka Followers’ ‘Desecration Of Holy Altar’

The Catholic Diocese of Enugu, Thursday, declared ‘one-week union of prayer in reparation and atonement’ over ‘the desecration of the holy altar of sacrifice by the followers of Rev Father Ejike Mbaka of Adoration Ministry’.

The bishop of the diocese, Dr Callistus Onaga, declared this in a statement he personally signed.

The statement reads, “On 5 May 2021, the followers of Fr Camillus Ejike Mbaka of the Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria, violently broke into the diocesan cathedral Church and desecrated the holy altar of sacrifice.

“Over and above this, they brutally vandalized the diocesan bishop’s residence, the cathedral parish house and the secretariat building complex.

“Therefore, I hereby declare and call for a one-week union of prayer in reparation and atonement for this heinous act against our central place of worship and the sanctity of the Church. The prayer begins from Friday, 7th May to Friday, 14th May 2021.

“Every parish, chaplaincy and religious community in the diocese is obliged to participate in this holy activity.

“In addition to the traditional May devotion prayers (like daily benediction), the following prayers are to be offered for this purpose: (a) five decades of the Holy Rosary; (b) Act of Reparation to the Most Blessed Sacrament (attached to this letter), and (C) Psalms 51 and 23.

“I enjoin you to remain sober and keep the diocese in prayer. With divine assistance and grace, we shall overcome this challenging moment. May Our Lady, the Queen of May intercede for us, Amen.”

Youths, in their hundreds, besieged the bishop’s house, Wednesday, following a release by Ohanaeze Youth Council Worldwide that Fr Mbaka had gone missing.

Mbaka later resurfaced, and told his parishioners at the Adoration ground that the bishop and the hierarchy of the church planned to keep him incommunicado for a month.

THE WHISTLER reported that Fr Mbaka was suspended for one month by the diocese for calling for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari because of insecurity in the country.