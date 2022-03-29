Enugu Commissioner Chijioke Edeoga Resigns To Run For Governor

Hon Chijioke Jonathan Edeoga, Enugu State commissioner for environment, Wednesday, resigned his appointment to contest the governorship of the state.

Edeoga, during the resignation, bade farewell to those in his ministry and sought their prayers and support towards his ambition.

Before his appointment as commissioner for environment, Edeoga served as the state commissioner for local government matters under Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration.

He is reputed to have repositioned the ministry for efficiency as his era witnessed a more proactive local government administration in line with Gov Ugwuanyi’s agenda, according to a worker in the ministry who does not want his name mentioned.

Before the current political dispensation, Hon Edeoga had served as the council chairman of Isi-Uzo LGA.

He was later elected to represent Enugu East-Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, where he chaired the House Committee on Information.

With the military incursion into politics in late 1993, Hon Edeoga travelled to London to read law. After going to the Nigeria Law School, he went further to obtain a Master’s Degree in law.

He is a former President Goodluck Jonathan’s special assistant on National Assembly Matters.

THE WHISTLER gathered that before venturing into politics, Hon Edeoga worked in some notable newspapers, such as the Daily Star, and New Outlook. He is the founder of Enugu Local Government News.

He hails from Eha-Amufu, Isi-Uzo LGA, which is in Enugu East senatorial zone where the state governorship is zoned to.