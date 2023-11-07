Enugu Council Chairman Disowns Aide Caught In Viral Sex Video

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Mr Walter Ozioko, Chairman, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, has dissociated himself from his Special Adviser after a video displayed where the aide was having sex with a married woman.

Ozioko made the disclaimer in a release by his Chief Press Secretary, Ejike Okpe. The council chairman, in the statement, said he “totally and unreservedly disassociates himself and his administration from the unholy act of one of his special advisers, the SPA Transport, Mr Emma Nwangwu, whose alleged sex romp video with a woman said to be a married woman, is currently trending on the social media platforms.*

Okpe stated that, “The council chairman, being a true son of Nsukka land with high degree of integrity, clearly understands the sanctity of marriage in the land and, as such, cannot condone such nefarious act no matter who is involved. The alleged perpetrator of the nefarious act will face the consequences fully.”

The chairman urged the people of Nsukka LGA to be calm and go about their businesses peacefully as the council’s position about the alleged culprit would be made public soon.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the revelation of the act surfaced in a trending video where Nwangwu was identified as the person who was allegedly having canal knowledge of a yet-to-be-identified married woman.

The woman spread her wrapper on the bare floor during the act while Nwangwu was seen trying to shield his own face. He however exposed his victim’s face and private parts in the video suspected to have been shot by him.

Some claim his intention was to tarnish the image of the woman while others opine that the video might have leaked as karma.

Meanwhile, elders and the young in the LGA have condemned the act, with some calling on deities to visit the suspect with curses.

Our correspondent reports that adultery is an abominable act forbidden by the entire land of Nsukka and it is believed to have grievous consequences for the perpetrators and even their offspring.

Nwangwu has however denied the allegation. He told THE WHISTLER “Don’t mind them, it is propaganda. Let me call you back because I’m in a meeting.”