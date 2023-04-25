Enugu Governor-Elect Names 60-Man Transition Committee To Drive His Social Charter

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The governor-elect of Enugu State, Mr Peter Mbah, has named a 60-man transition committee to articulate and fine-tune the incoming administration’s development plan.

This was contained in a statement by the head of Mbah’s media team, Mr Dan Nwomeh. He said the committee would also ‘streamline the state development plan in line with Mbah’s Social Charter with Ndi Enugu’.

According to the statement, “Mbah’s Social Charter with Ndi Enugu aims at repositioning the state as one of the top three states in Nigeria in terms of Gross Domestic Product per capita, while addressing poverty, unemployment, and insecurity.”

The committee, according to the release, would be chaired by Ike Chioke, president of the Association of Issuing Houses of Nigeria.

Other committee members include former director-general of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms in Nigeria, Dr Joe Abah; the managing director of United Kingdom Nigeria Infrastructure Advisory Facility (UK-NIAF), Prof Chidi Onyia; a former minister of power, Prof Chinedu Nebo; a former chief executive of Pricewaterhouse Coopers Nigeria and West Africa, Ken Igbokwe; a former inspector-general of Police, Mr Ogbonna Onovo; a former executive director at First Bank and Founder, Krystle Group, Mrs Christy Okoye.

Our correspondent reports that the committee would commence work upon inauguration on April 27, 2023, and end on May 29, 2023.