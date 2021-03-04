Enugu Residents Groan Over Water Scarcity As Governor Ugwuanyi Pledges Constant Water Supply Soon

60 SHARES Share Tweet

An Enugu resident, Nnamdi Okpe, Thursday, begged concerned authorities to prioritise water supply to the state capital to cushion the adverse effects of the shortage.

Okpe said, “We have been buying water from tankers for over ten years. Water supply in some fortunate areas are not constant. But it has become worse.”

Consequently, the special adviser (SPA) to the governor on water resources, Hon Anthony Dubem Onyia, has assured residents of the state that the nagging water problem would soon be resolved.

Our correspondent earlier reported that the state government recently energized Ajali and Oji River water schemes to boost water supplies in the state capital. Residents of the state mainly rely on water tankers sourcing water from 9th Mile, which is nine miles from the state capital, for water supplies.

Onyia, in a statement, said the Ugwuanyi administration was doing its best to restore water to every part of the state. He noted that some parts of the state metropolis, like Iva Valley, GRA, New Haven, Ogui/Asata, Uwani, Achara Layout, Abakpa Nike, Trans Ekulu, Independence Layout and Thinkers Corner enjoy regular potable water.

According to him, “The state government has commenced comprehensive rehabilitation of the 9th Mile Crash Programme with solar powered boreholes to ensure adequate supply of potable water from Oji River, Ajali and Iva Water schemes to Enugu metropolis. A contract of N600m was recently awarded to FordMarx Nigeria Limited for the rehabilitation of the 9th Mile Crash Programme.

“The contract, which will be solar powered to address the peculiar challenges of power failure, will boost the volume of water being reticulated from the ageing water schemes to Enugu metropolis. The state government has commenced the bid opening and evaluation meeting for new Okwojo Ngwo boreholes augmentation to Enugu metropolis.”

Onyia said that the Okwojo Ngwo boreholes augmentation to Enugu metropolis, which is a network of 10 solar powered boreholes, was a newly conceived design to help boost water production for the newly awarded 9th Mile Crash Programme.

He said, “It will equally augment the existing water schemes in order to effectively manage and meet the demand of the growing population of Enugu metropolis.”