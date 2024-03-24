‘Everybody Can’t Be Nigerian President’ – Tony Elumelu Speaks On Presidential Ambition

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The founder and Chairman of the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Tony Elumelu has said that everybody cannot be president and he has no ambition of contesting for the office.

The billionaire businessman said this while replying to Princess Adenyike Tekina, one of the pioneer recipients of TEF’s $5,000 nonrefundable seed capital.

“I know many young alumni will want to know this. Will you ever run for the office of president of Nigeria? My dream is to run for the president of this country,” she said during the 2024 award in Lagos.

Tekina started Happy Coffee in 2015, an indigenous Nigerian coffee brand that sources locally grown coffee from the Mambilla Plateau.

In 2022, the entrepreneur was elected as the first National President of Women in Coffee in Nigeria. She said when she was selected for the $5,000 award, she used the fund to establish the brand which she said is now profitable.

Responding to her, Elumelu who is also Chairman of Heirs Holdings dismissed any plans of delving into politics in the future.

“I am happy to see that you are succeeding from the meagre $5000 not refundable seed capital you go. Keep succeeding and tell yourself that failure is not an option,” Elumelu said adding “Not just success for you, for your family, for your country but for all aspiring young Africans especially women.

“And now, do I want to run for president? Let’s know that all of us cannot be president. So, let’s support (those in office). That is why we support those in office. Share ideas on how we can make Nigeria and Africa a better place. We are strong on advocacy.”

Elumelu said he is strong on advocacy for the TEF philosophy of Africapitalism which is the private sector partnership to develop the continent.

Heirs Holding boss advocated for other successful business leaders in the continent to prioritise investment in youths.

“For your aspiration to become president, we support you and we pray for it to happen. Maybe, you will be our first female president,” he added.