FULL LIST: Mele Kyari, Dangote, Elumelu Make List As Tinubu Assembles 64-Man Economic Powerhouse

Nigeria
By Tayo OLU
Mele-Kyari-and-Aliko-Dangote-
NNPC GCEO, Mele Kyari, and Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote

President Bola Tinubu has announced a major shakeup of the nation’s economic governance structure by creating a new Presidential Economic Coordination Council (PECC) alongside an Economic Management Team Emergency Taskforce (EET) which comprises government officials and leading figures from the private sector.

Business moguls Aliko Dangote, Tony Elumelu, and Abdulsamad Rabiu are among the prominent names joining the council for a one-year term.

Advertisement

The PECC, chaired by President Tinubu himself, will serve as a high-level body tasked with providing strategic economic guidance.

It will be complemented by the newly formed Economic Management Team Emergency Taskforce (EET).

The EET, led by the Coordinating Minister for the Economy and Minister of Finance, is mandated to develop a comprehensive economic rescue plan within two weeks.

Its members include ministers, the central bank governor, and governors of Anambra, Ogun, and Niger, and Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari — the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), among others.

Advertisement

Notably, the EET will work intensively for the next six months, focusing on rapid implementation and monitoring of critical economic initiatives.
The existing Economic Management Team (EMT), established in October 2023, will be temporarily suspended for the duration of the EET’s mandate.

Tinubu’s spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, described the new structure as a “unified strategy” aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s economic management and achieving verifiable improvements.

RELATED
Nigeria

Hardship: Dangote Gives Lagos 80,000 10kg Bags Of Rice

Nigeria

OKUAMA: ‘Three Pregnant Widows, 21 Orphans’ — Tinubu Awards Scholarships, Houses To Children, Wives Of Slain Soldiers

Members Of The Presidential Economic Coordination Council (PECC) Are:

  1. President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria – Chairman of the PECC
  2. Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria – Vice-Chairman of the PECC / NEC Chairman
  3. President of the Nigerian Senate
  4. Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum
  5. Coordinating Minister for the Economy and Minister of Finance
  6. Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria
  7. Minister of Agriculture and Food Security
  8. Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development
  9. Minister of Budget and Economic Planning
  10. Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy
  11. Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment
  12. Minister of Labour and Employment
  13. Minister of Marine and Blue Economy
  14. Minister of Power
  15. Minister of State, Petroleum Resources
  16. Minister of State, Gas
  17. Minister of Transportation
  18. Minister of Works

The PECC Members Drawn From The Organised Private Sector Are:

Advertisement

  1. Alhaji Aliko Dangote
  2. Mr. Tony Elumelu
  3. Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu
  4. Ms. Amina Maina
  5. Mr. Begun Ajayi-Kadir
  6. Mrs. Funke Okpeke
  7. Dr. Doyin Salami
  8. Mr. Patrick Okigbo
  9. Mr. Kola Adesina
  10. Mr. Segun Agbaje
  11. Mr. Chidi Ajaere
  12. Mr. Abdulkadir Aliu
  13. Mr. Rasheed Sarumi

The Economic Management Team Emergency Taskforce (EET) Comprises Of The Following Members:

  1. Coordinating Minister for the Economy and Minister of Finance (Chairman of the EET)
  2. Minister of Budget and Economic Planning
  3. Minister of Power
  4. Minister of Agriculture and Food Security
  5. Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare
  6. Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment
  7. Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria
  8. National Security Adviser
  9. Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum
  10. Governor of Anambra State
  11. Governor of Ogun State
  12. Governor of Niger State
  13. Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service
  14. Director-General, Budget Office of the Federation
  15. GCEO, NNPC Limited.
  16. Director-General, Nigeria Economic Summit Group
  17. Special Adviser to the President on Energy
  18. Dr. Bismarck Rewane, Economist
  19. Dr. Suleyman Ndanusa, Economist

The Economic Management Team Earlier Established In 2023 Has The Following Members:

  1. Coordinating Minister for the Economy and Minister of Finance (EMT Chairman)
  2. Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria
  3. Minister of Budget and Economic Planning
  4. Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment
  5. Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy
  6. Minister of Works
  7. Minister of Labour and Employment
  8. Minister of Agriculture and Food Security
  9. Minister of State, Petroleum Resources
  10. Minister of State, Gas
  11. Minister of Power
  12. Minister of Transportation
  13. Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development
  14. Minister of Marine and Blue Economy
Leave a comment

Advertisement