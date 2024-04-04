EXCLUSIVE: Bobrisky Detained In ‘Special’ Cell – EFCC

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

… Says He Was Granted Administrative Bail But Yet To Meet Conditions

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said Nigeria’s controversial cross dresser, Idris Okuneye (AKA Bobrisky) is being held in a special detention facility from the rest of the people under its detention.

His arrest has sparked speculations on whether he was being detained in male or female custody at the detention facility of the anti-graft agency.

Recall THE WHISTLER reported on Thursday that EFCC had arrested Bobrisky for allegedly spraying and mutilating the naira notes.

The Commission in a press release had detailed that the the 31-year old cross-dresser was arrested following “a video report of spraying and flaunting wads of new Naira notes at the premiere of a movie, Ajakaju, produced by Eniola Ajao, a Nollywood actress and producer, at Film One Circle Mall, Lekki, Lagos on March 24, 2024.

“Investigation also revealed that he had also committed the alleged offence at some other event centres and parties at different times.

“Following the invitation by the Commission, he arrived at the Lagos Zonal Command of the EFCC in the morning of Wednesday, April 4, 2024 for interrogation and volunteered his statements. He will soon be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations”

Following speculation about where he could be held, THE WHISTLER contacted the EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale who said: “He is in a separate cell.”

The spokesman also added that the controversial cross dresser was also granted an administrative bail.

He said: “We’ve granted him an administrative bail to meet the bail conditions, but he is yet to meet the bail conditions that’s why he is still with us.”