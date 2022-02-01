EXCLUSIVE: What Happened To Tinubu In Minna May Be Responsible For His Trip To UK

When the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, visited Niger State on January 20, it was to seek the support of Governor Abubakar Bello and former military president, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida for his plan to contest for president in 2023.

But after reports of what transpired inside the plane that flew Tinubu to Minna and back came to Governor Bello, what Tinubu would surely be getting is not support but sympathy.

Tinubu had first visited the Niger State Government House where he donated the sum of N50 million to families of victims of the recent killings by bandits on communities in the state, before visiting Babangida.

“Generally, I came to Niger State to commiserate with the Governor and the people of Niger State. I can’t stop by without paying a courtesy call to the enigma General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, Retired,” Tinubu had told journalists before departing Minna.

But THE WHISTLER has now authoritatively learnt that the extent of Tinubu’s ill-health is what may have struck his visitors more than whatever he had said or planned to do.

Sources in the entourage of Tinubu have recounted to this website what happened to Tinubu on arrival in Minna and while on the flight back to Abuja.

“When his plane landed in Minna, it took almost 30 minutes before Tinubu could come down from the aircraft,” a source said, adding that “they have to help him to come out.”

But if the drama on arrival was not pathetic enough, what happened inside the plane back to Abuja was even more pitiable for a man who aspires to run for president next year.

“On the flight back to Abuja, which is just about 19 minutes, Tinubu went to the toilet about nine times.

“On one occasion, he even wetted his trousers and had to be cleaned up,” revealed the source.

The development is said to be making some of his ardent supporters in the state to have a rethink of his likely presidential run.

Many of them said they were not surprised when, a few days after his visit to Minna, TheCable reported that he jetted out to the United Kingdom to rest and see his doctors.

He went back to the UK less than four months after he returned to Nigeria from a three-month medical trip to the country where he was said to have undergone knee surgery.