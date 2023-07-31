Explainer: How BBNaija Eviction Jury Will Work

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The eviction of housemates in this year’s edition of Big Brother Naija reality Tv show is set to take a new dimension following the introduction of an eviction jury by the organizer

The show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu had announced the introduction of eviction jury during the premier of the show on July 23, without giving further insight.

However, during yesterday’s live show he further explained how eviction jury and nominations by housemates will work.

According to Ebuka, the jury members will be from past housemates whose decisions will shape the show’s outcome, and will determine the ultimate winner of the show.

He said, “Starting next week, we will have judges on this show, a jury from Big Brother composed of ex-Big Brother housemates. Biggie has informed me that a jury made up of these housemates will be here live every Sunday for eviction moving forward.

“I will present them with the bottom housemates based on the votes and the jury must deliberate, vote and decide on who should be evicted.

“The black envelope is a physical black envelope with a note that is hidden in the house and the housemates have to find it within 15mins. If the content of the envelope says you have immunity, then that housemate is safe. This happens every Monday going forward right after the head-of-house game.

“After the regular head-of-house game and black envelope game, Housemates will have the opportunity to sell themselves to each other, and then go into the diary room and pardon one housemate. This replaces the usual nomination show, instead of going into the diary room to nominate who you want to see leave the house, you will nominate someone you think need to see stay in the house.”

With the new twists and formats, one intriguing addition is the introduction of the BBNaija Eviction Jury, an approach that is set to revolutionize the eviction process which will keep the audience engaged.

This year’s edition featured contestants from previous seasons competing for a N120 million grand prize.

The winner of season 8 will get a weekend gateway for two by travel beta, brand new car from Innoson motors, Techno phone, Nexus appliances, 1 year supply of Pepsi, Dano milk, Munchy It, Waw, Hawaii soap, Titus, Lush hair, and Sardine product.