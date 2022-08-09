JUST IN: Akeredolu Confirms Arrest Of Owo Catholic Church Attackers

79 SHARES Share Tweet

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has confirmed the arrest of the suspected terrorists behind the June 5 massacre of innocent worshippers at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owo.

Akeredolu, in a statement issued on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, said five suspects including the owner of the house they lodged before the attack have been arrested.

The governor’s confirmation comes hours after the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, announced the arrest of the attackers by the military.

Akeredolu said that the state government did not spare a moment in trailing the terrorists since the horrendous attacks on innocent worshipers at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owaluwa, Owo.

“Now that the military has announced it, I can tell you that five of them have been arrested now. They are still on the trail of the rest. The home where they lodged in Owo and the person that accommodated them before the attack, has also been arrested,” the governor was quoted as saying.

“We did not spare a moment. I am happy that the Chief of Defence Staff has announced it. We have known for a while but we needed not to come out with it because more works are still ongoing. I can confirm that this arrest has been made. And they are still on the trail of some of them.”

On the government’s efforts to improve security in the state, Akeredolu said the Ondo State government had recruited and trained new Amotekun personnel while 20 hunters and local vigilantes will also be trained in each of the eighteen local government areas in the state.