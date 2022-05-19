FAAN Unveils Taxi App To Ease Passengers’ Movement At Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Others

By Ukpe Philip

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has begun test running a tax app loading booth at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The app launched at the Abuja airport will be extended to other airports starting with the Murtala Muhammed International Airport if successful.

The Managing Director of FAAN, Rabiu Yadudu, who launched the app on Thursday said the newly deployed technology would boost the country’s Gross Domestic Product.

The MD represented by Group Captain Usman Sadiq, the director of airport security, said the taxi app is targeted at automation of the taxi operations at the airport.

He noted the technology would improve safety, security, comfort and ensure development in the aviation sector, according to NAN.

Yadudu said, “This is a good development. We fear changes naturally. Sometimes, when change occurs we will be proud of it. I am assuring taxi and commercial drivers that this will actually lead to laudable development.

“It is in furtherance conformity with international standard and will equally add to Gross Domestic Products of Nigeria.”

