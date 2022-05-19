Rivers State Joins Supreme Court Hearing On Electoral Act 2022

The River State Government has been joined as an interested party in a Supreme Court proceeding instituted by the federal government against the Electoral Act 2022, particularly Sections 84 (12).

The Section bars political appointees from voting or being voted for in an election but the FG insists that the provision contravenes the voting rights of all Nigerians as enshrined in Sections 137, 147 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The federal government dragged the National Assembly before the apex court as the sole defendants, but the Rivers State Attorney General applied to be included in the case, adding that it disagrees with the FG.

When the application was introduced on Thursday, a seven-man panel of the apex court led by Justice Musa Dattijo, joined the Rivers State Government as defendants.

Hearing on the matter was subsequently adjourned to May 26.

On its part, the NASS, through its court process, wants the apex court to strike out the suit on the ground that the constitution solely empowers the National Assembly to frame laws for the country.