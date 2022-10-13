FCT Excluded ‘In Error’ As Peter Obi Releases Campaign Rally Timetable

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Two weeks after the official commencement of campaigns, the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is set to kick start his campaigns ahead of next year’s general elections.

According to a rally schedule released by his campaign organization’s media office, Obi will begin his campaign in Lafia, Nassarawa State on the 18th of October, 2022, and end it in Umuahia, Abia State on the 14th of December, 2022.

The campaign rally which will take Obi around the 36 states of the federation, however, excluded the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and Plateau State.

THE WHISTLER understands that the exclusion of Plateau state in the campaign timetable might not be unconnected to Obi’s attendance of a previous rally organized by the Middle Belt Forum in Jos, which his supporters said could pass for a campaign rally.

A member of the campaign council (media), Umar Ibrahim, who confirmed the list as authentic, however, told THE WHISTLER that the FCT’s exclusion was done ‘in error’. He also said the campaign train will return to Jos.

“We will need to revisit the North Central campaign schedules again, I’m sure that removing Abuja was done in error, the same applies for Jos because we intend to revisit,” he said.