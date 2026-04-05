FCT Residents Decry Rising Egg Prices

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The rising cost of eggs has made the commodity increasingly unaffordable for many consumers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Some residents who spoke on Sunday in Abuja said the price increase had forced them to either stop buying eggs or purchase smaller quantities.

A market survey conducted by NAN revealed that a crate of eggs (30 pieces) now sells for between N5,900 and N7,500, depending on the location.

An egg wholesaler, Moturanyo Alao, attributed the high cost to hot weather conditions.

According to her, birds do not thrive in excessive heat, which has affected supply.

“The cost of transportation has increased due to higher fuel prices. This, coupled with the high cost of poultry feed, has contributed to the rise in egg prices,” she said.

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Alao expressed optimism that prices may drop in the coming weeks as the rainy season sets in.

A retail seller, Musa Abdullahi, also attributed the increase in egg prices to the hot weather.

“I was selling a crate of eggs at N6,000 before, but now it goes for between N6,400 and N7,000, depending on the size.

“My supplier complained of low supply, and I had to contact two other suppliers before I could get stock,” he said.

Similarly, a branch manager of a poultry farm, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the company had to source eggs from other farms to meet demand.

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The manager said that the situation resulted in an increase in retail prices from N5,800 to N6,500.

“Transportation costs have also risen, and these factors have contributed to the increase in egg prices,” the manager said.

Mrs Ruth Johnson, a petty trader said she had reduced her egg consumption since prices began rising in 2025.

“Since the price went up to about N6,000 per crate, I now eat eggs maybe once a week.

“I cannot afford to buy a crate, so I purchase pieces, which now sell for about N250 each.”

Ngozi Okachukwu, a civil servant, and mother of four, said eggs were now a luxury item in many homes.

“It is difficult to spend N6,000 from one’s income to buy eggs for a family of six.

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“I would rather use the money to buy beans or other sources of protein that last longer, she said.

A security guard, John Akor, said eggs had become unaffordable for low-income earners.

“Eggs are now for the rich. When I see them, I just pass by,” he said.

Abubakar Nura, a tea seller, popularly known as “mai shayi”, said he sells an egg for N350.

Nura added that some of his customers now take tea without eggs, while others have reduced their consumption.

A professional baker, Caroline Eka, said the increase in egg prices, alongside other baking ingredients, had forced her to raise the prices of her products, especially cakes.

“When eggs rose to about N6,000 per crate in 2025, we had to review our prices so we do not sell at a loss,” she said.

”I feel for my customers, but that is the reality,” she said.

The latest National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Food Price Report for February 2025, said the average price of a crate of agric hen eggs rose by 0.52 per cent on a year-on-year basis from N5,967.12 in February 2025 to N6,007.35 in February 2026.