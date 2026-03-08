Female Passenger Dies In Lagos Auto Clash

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A female passenger has lost her life in a tragic road accident in Lagos.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said the accident occurred over the weekend at New Castle Bus Stop inward Gbagada along the Oworonsoki-Apapa Expressway, Lagos.

LASTMA said a Volkswagen commercial bus, registration(LSD 654 XY, veered off course and violently rammed into a roadside culvert along the corridor.

It added that the impact of the collision forcefully ejected the female passenger from the vehicle onto the expressway.

“In a tragic turn of events, an oncoming articulated trailer approaching the scene was unable to forestall the sudden occurrence and consequently ran over the passenger who had fallen on the roadway, resulting in her immediate death,” Adebayo Taofiq, LASTMA spokesperson, said in statement on Sunday.

According to Taofiq, LASTMA officials temporarily cordoned off the entire expressway to evacuate the deceased, six injured passengers and the wreckage of the Volkswagen commercial bus involved in the lone fatal accident.

The six other occupants of the commercial vehicle, including the driver sustained varying degrees of severe injuries during the incident, while the driver of the articulated trailer reportedly fled the scene without stopping.

Operatives of the Pedro Police Division were at the scene to join traffic management officials and emergency responders to maintain orderliness around the accident vicinity.

Personnel of the Lagos State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU) evacuated the remains of the deceased female passenger from the accident scene.

Olalekan Bakare-Oki, the General Manager of LASTMA, condoled with the bereaved family, praying that God grants them the fortitude to bear the painful and irreparable loss.