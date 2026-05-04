Champions League ‘Not The Same’ Without Man United – Cunha

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Man United forward Matheus Cunha has said the Champions League “is not the same” without Manchester United, underlining the club’s importance to European football as they secured qualification for next season.

As reported by BBC Sport on Monday, the forward made the remarks after scoring in United’s dramatic 3-2 victory over Liverpool F.C. at Old Trafford, a result that guaranteed their return to the competition with games to spare.

Cunha was emotional about the club’s resurgence and insisted United belong at the highest level.

“The Champions League without this club is not the same competition, and this club without Champions League is not same club,” he said.

He also stressed that qualification should not be seen as the end goal for the team, but rather a foundation for bigger ambitions. “But it is not only the Champions League. We need to fight for the titles. This is the first one [step],” he added.

United’s improved form has come under interim manager Michael Carrick, who has overseen a strong run since taking charge. Cunha praised his influence and leadership within the squad.

Advertisement

“It’s one of the biggest privileges I have to play at this club.

“The Champions League without this club is not the same competition,” he said.

The Brazilian forward has been a key figure in United’s campaign, delivering important goals in decisive matches, including against Arsenal and Chelsea, helping push the team back into contention among Europe’s elite.

As the season enters its final stretch, Cunha insisted United must build on their progress and aim higher. “We could come much stronger for next season,” he said, reflecting the growing belief inside the squad.