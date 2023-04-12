FG Announces UNESCO-Poland Fellowship Opportunity For Nigerian Engineers

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Government has announced that the application portal for the 2023 edition of the UNESCO-Poland co-sponsored fellowship programme in engineering has opened.

Advertisement

According to the Nigerian National Commission for UNESCO which is under the Ministry of Education, the submission of application will end on April 21 to allow for internal processing and enable the government to meet up with the deadline set by UNESCO.

This was contained in a letter sent by the Ministry of Education to the Minister of Science and Technology dated March 30th, 2023, which was obtained by THE WHISTLER.

The letter reads, “I am directed to inform you that UNESCO has released a Call Circular on the 2023 Edition of UNESCO / Poland Co-Sponsored Fellowships Programme in Engineering. It is kindly requested that your Ministry helps in disseminating the information within and outside your contact for qualified Nigerian candidates to apply. “

Minimum Requirement

In the letter, the education ministry alerted the Ministry of Science and Technology that only engineers with Master’s degree in the field are eligible to apply.

Advertisement

The commision said, “Interested candidates are required to hold a minimum of Master’s Degree in related fields; attach the following to their duly completed application forms and forward to the Commission in duplicate, on or before 21 April 2023, to allow for internal processing to enable Nigeria to meet up with the 28 April 2023, UNESCO Headquarters deadline for submission.”

How To Apply

The letter said applicant can fill, “Online UNESCO Fellowship Application Forms available at: http://www.unesco.agh.edu.pl/en/unescoagh-fellowships/unescoagh-fellowships-proposals/

with all the four (4) pages duly completed in capital letters; ii. two photographs attached to the Application Form (4x6cm);

“iii. certified copies (in English) of Master’s or PhD obtained; iv. UNESCO certificate of language, duly completed by the relevant authority; and v. two letters of recommendation from someone related to the candidate’s work, as well, confirming the candidate’s qualifications.”