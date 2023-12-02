Super Eagles Captain, Ahmed Musa Ready For NPFL Return

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Super Eagles Captain, Ahmed Musa has hinted on a return to the Nigeria Professional Football League at a point in his career.

Musa started his professional career in the NPFL with Kano Pillars, winning the top scorer award in the 2009-10 season before moving to VVV Venlo the following season.

The 31-year-old returned for a brief stint with Kano Pillars in 2021.

He has now expressed his desire to play in the NPFL once again at some point in his career.

“I will always talk about the Nigerian league because I was once their product. And that placed me where I am today and till tomorrow, anytime I am going to stop football, I am going to come to Nigeria again, and play in the Nigerian League,” Musa revealed on X space.

He added, “But this time, I am going to stay for a long time and play. To show you the love I have for the Nigerian League.”

He also revealed that he will give the fans the opportunity to choose his next club in the NPFL.

Ahmed Musa currently plays for Sivasspor in the Turkish league.

He made his Super Eagles debut in 2012 against Madagascar and he has gone on to make 108 appearances, scoring 16 goals.

The former Leicester City star was part of the Super Eagles squad that won the 2013 Nations Cup in 2013 under the tutelage of the late Stephen Keshi.