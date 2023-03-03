FG Inaugurates Committee For Implementation Of Agric Sector Reforms

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Government (FG) through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) has formally inaugurated six sub-committee for the implementation of agric sector reforms.

Advertisement

The Permanent Secretary, FMARD Ernest Umakhihe revealed this in a statement signed by the Chief Information Officer Eremah Anthonia on Friday in Abuja.

Umakhihe said the initiative was introduced with the sole purpose of implementing new reforms in the ministry which was approved by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF).

He revealed that the management expects the sub-committee members to pursue the mandate as spelt out in the terms of reference and with full dedication and commitment.

Umakhihe said “ The inauguration of the six sub-committees of the Federal Civil Service Strategic Implementation (FCSSIP’25) is for adoption and implementation of the new reforms in the Ministry as approved by the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF).

“This is geared towards achieving the Ministry’s mandate and making sure that the Civil Service maintains a progressive standard and pursues the mandate as spelled out in the terms of reference of each of the committees with full dedication and commitment.”

Advertisement

He, therefore, charged members of the committees to come up with ideas, methodology, and requirements that would form a blueprint for implementation, noting that each committee member was expected to submit their progress report for consideration, fortnightly.

Also speaking at the event, the Director of Human Resource Management, Oluwatoyin Alade who said that “it was a milestone in the implementation and actual domestication of the FCSSIP’25 in the Ministry.” this process is a clear signal for setting the ball rolling in all the six pillars of FCSSIP.