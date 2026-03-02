FG Rules Out Public Funding For NGCC Project

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Government has ruled out public funding for the National Gas Infrastructure Command Centre (NGCC), directing that the project be implemented strictly under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework with no contingent liability to government.

The directive was given by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who mandated the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) to guide the project’s implementation in line with established PPP procedures and fiscal safeguards.

The Director-General of the ICRC, Jobson Oseodion Ewalefoh, confirmed this at the inaugural meeting of the Project Steering Committee (PSC) for the NGCC, stressing that the project must be fully financed by the private proponent, without recourse to public funds or sovereign guarantees.

According to Ewalefoh, the presidential approval reflects the administration’s commitment to fiscal discipline, private-sector-led infrastructure delivery and the protection of public resources.

“The NGCC must be implemented strictly within a PPP framework. It will be fully privately funded, with zero government funding and no contingent liability to the Federal Government,” he said.

He cautioned that technological sophistication alone does not guarantee project viability, noting that all proposals must undergo rigorous PPP assessments.

“Technology alone does not guarantee viability. Automation in itself does not make a project bankable. Every proposal must pass through a structured PPP framework that tests feasibility, risk allocation, affordability and sustainability,” Ewalefoh said.

He added that public interest, value for money, financial prudence and strict regulatory compliance would guide every stage of the project.

While acknowledging the strategic importance of the NGCC to Nigeria’s gas sector, Ewalefoh said its national significance does not override the need for disciplined project preparation and adherence to regulatory safeguards.

The NGCC is conceived as a centralised national platform for real-time monitoring and coordination of Nigeria’s gas infrastructure, aimed at strengthening operational efficiency, emergency response management and transparency across the gas value chain.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, inaugurated the Project Steering Committee and the Joint Technical Working Group (JTWG) to drive implementation in line with the presidential directive.

Members of the PSC include representatives of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources (Gas), the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, the ICRC and the project promoter.

The Joint Technical Working Group comprises technical, legal and institutional representatives from relevant government agencies and the private proponent, tasked with advancing preparatory processes and ensuring full compliance with PPP regulatory requirements.