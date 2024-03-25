FG Says Six Cancer Centres Will Be Ready In 2 Years

The Federal Government said it will complete the construction of six new cancer centres in Nigeria in the next two years.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate, disclosed this in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Monday.

He noted that the construction of the centres was due to a growing response to the need for accessible and advanced cancer treatment options in Nigeria.

“Within 18 to 24 months, we anticipate the completion of these state-of-the-art facilities. This includes not just construction, but also the installation of cutting-edge equipment, training of personnel, and establishment of maintenance agreements to ensure long-term sustainability,” he said

The minister disclosed that N37.4 billion has been allocated to the Federal Ministry of Health to enhance access to oncology care in different geo-political zones which will be equipped with modern medical infrastructure.

The minister said the ministry is taking each project one at a time to deliver the mandate of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.