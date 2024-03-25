Fire-Guts-Globus-Supermarket-In-Lagos

248 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Globus Supermarket, located at Apple Junction in the FESTAC area of Lagos State, is currently on fire.

Emergency responders are trying to bring the fire under control. However, it was gathered that the flammable materials in the store are giving way, thereby increasing the intensity of the fire.

The Permanent Secretary of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, disclosed this.

According to him, there is no record of casualties at this time.

He said that a trapped victim has been rescued, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

In the process of combating the fire, Oke-Osanyintolu said one of the firemen of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service collapsed and has since been rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

“The cause of the fire could not be ascertained as at the time of writing this report.

“No loss of life or mortality was recorded at the scene of the incident, fortunately, a trapped victim (an adult female) was rescued and taken into the ambulance then moved to a nearby hospital for proper medical treatment.

“In the process of putting out the fire, one of the LASG firemen collapsed and was promptly attended to by LASAMBUS and moved to a private hospital at Apple junction where he is currently receiving medical attention,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

“The Agency’s LRT alongside LRU firefighters, Lagos State Fire Service, LASTMA, LNSC, LASAMBUS and NPF are responders at the scene.

“Efforts still ongoing to localize the fire and put it under control,” he added.

Today’s incident is coming less than a week after fire engulfed three buildings in the Idumota area of the state.