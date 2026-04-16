FIFA Blamed As World Cup Trains Set To Cost $100

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New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill has said FIFA is to blame for fans having to pay more for transport at the World Cup this summer – and that world football’s governing body should subsidise it.

The Athletic reported earlier this week that NY Transit is intending to bring in special event pricing for the 30-minute journey from Penn Station in New York to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

A train ticket to the games at the stadium could cost more than $100 (£73.80) – a seven-fold increase on the usual $12.90 (£9.50) for a return fare.

No concession prices are planned, so children and seniors must also pay the full fare.

MetLife Stadium – which will be named New York/New Jersey Stadium during the World Cup as part of Fifa’s policy on corporate sponsored names – will host eight matches, including an England group game, and the final on 19 July.

It comes after train fares for matches at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, outside Boston, were vastly increased to $80 (£59), with coach tickets costing $95 (£70).

Sherrill insisted that taxpayers and commuters would not be left to cover the cost of transporting World Cup supporters to stadiums, with FIFA sitting on huge sums from high ticket prices for the matches.

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“We inherited an agreement where FIFA is providing $0 for transportation to the World Cup,” the governor posted on X, external on Wednesday evening.

“And while NJ TRANSIT is stuck with a $48m bill to safely get fans to and from games, FIFA is making $11bn.

“I’m not going to stick New Jersey commuters with that tab for years to come.

“Fifa should pay for the rides. But if they don’t – I’m not going to let New Jersey get taken for one.”

BBC Sport understands that NY Transit will officially confirm pricing on Friday.

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A FIFA spokesperson said that the governing body was “surprised” at Sherrill’s comments.

It said supporters were expected to be able to travel “at cost”, and that there was no increased pricing for other major events at the venue.

“The original FIFA World Cup 2026 Host City Agreements signed in 2018 required free transportation for fans to all matches,” the spokesperson said.

“Recognising the financial strain this placed on the host cities, back in 2023 Fifa adjusted the Host Agreement requirements across all host cities as follows: All match ticket holders and accredited individuals shall be able to access transport (public or additionally planned transport) at cost to allow travel to stadiums on match days.

“Moreover, FIFA has worked for years with host cities on their transportation and mobility plans, including advocating for millions of dollars in federal funding to support host cities for transportation.

“The FIFA World Cup will bring millions of fans to North America along with the related economic impact.

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“Many of these fans will travel to NYNJ to enjoy the eight matches scheduled, including the Fifa World Cup final.

“FIFA is not aware of any other major event previously held at NYNJ Stadium, including other major sports, global concert tours, etc, where organisers were required to pay for fan transportation.”

The prices in New Jersey and Foxborough will hit England and Scotland fans.

The Three Lions take on Ghana in Foxborough on 23 June, and then head to the MetLife to face Panama on 27 June.

Steve Clarke’s Scotland have two games in Foxborough, against Haiti on 13 June and Morocco on 19 June.

The cost of parking at stadiums is also very high, with a space at the MetLife costing $225 (£166). Foxborough is priced at $175 (£129) for one car.