World Athletics Blocks Ofili’s Switch To Turkey

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World Athletics has rejected an application by Turkey to switch the allegiance of Nigerian sprinter Favour Ofili, dealing a significant blow to the athlete’s proposed nationality change ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games.

The decision was contained in a document made available to journalists on Thursday.

According to the document, the World Athletics Nationality Review Panel ruled that the application submitted by the Türkiye Athletics Federation would not be approved after reviewing the circumstances surrounding the request.

The panel, comprising Donna Raynor, Cydonie Motherskill and Susanne van Waert, said granting the request would undermine key regulatory principles guiding international athletics.

It noted that the application was part of a wider recruitment drive involving multiple athletes and raised concerns about its implications for the integrity of global competitions.

It added that the panel reviewed submissions from all parties, including the athlete and the Turkish federation, before reaching its conclusion.

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“The Application by the TAF for Favour OFILI (the ‘Athlete’) to transfer allegiance from NGR to TUR is not approved,” the World Athletics panel stated.

World Athletics further explained that under its eligibility rules, it retains discretionary powers to reject nationality switches where broader institutional objectives are threatened.

The panel concluded that approving the move would compromise those objectives, particularly those aimed at maintaining fair competition and encouraging nations to develop homegrown talent.

They also highlighted that Turkey’s application was one of 11 submitted as part of what it described as a government-backed recruitment drive targeting foreign athletes with lucrative contracts in a bid to bolster its international competitiveness ahead of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

According to the panel’s findings, such a strategy risks weakening the credibility of national representation by encouraging athletes to switch allegiance primarily for financial or competitive advantage rather than genuine national ties.

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Despite reviewing Ofili’s grievances with Nigerian athletics authorities, the panel said the issues did not outweigh the broader regulatory concerns.

It noted that the sprinter last represented Nigeria at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and had since acquired Turkish citizenship, signed a long-term contract and indicated plans to relocate.

However, those developments were not sufficient to justify approval under the existing rules.

The document added, “Because the Application is not approved, the Athlete is not entitled to transfer allegiance to TAF and is not eligible to represent TUR in National Representative Competitions.”

However, the ruling clarified that Ofili remains free to compete in international meetings in a personal or club capacity and can continue to live and train in Turkey if she chooses.

Ofili had announced her intention to switch allegiance in September 2025, citing dissatisfaction with the handling of her career by Nigerian athletics authorities.

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The 23-year-old is one of Nigeria’s top sprinters and set a world record in the 150m in 2025.

Agency report