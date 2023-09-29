‘Fight Continues’ – Omo-Agege Says As Delta Gov Sheriff Wins At Tribunal

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Delta State governorship election tribunal has upheld the election of Sheriff Oborevwori as the governor of Delta State.

The three-member tribunal chaired by Justice C.H. Ahuchaogu held that the petition filed by former Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, is speculative.

Advertisement

The All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate had filed the petition against Sheriff and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Omo-Agege, who came second in the election, challenged INEC’s declaration of Oborevwori as the winner of the March 18 election.

But the Tribunal declared on Friday that Omo-Agege’s application alleging electoral malpractice lacks merit and could not be substantiated.

Reacting after the verdict, Omo-Agege said the Tribunal operated under “a very challenging environment” and failed to look at the merit of his case.

Advertisement

“It therefore ignored the unassailable evidence adduced to question the validity of lawful votes as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC,” Omo-Agege opined in a statement on his Facebook page.

“I respect the decision of the Tribunal, but it is flawed. I have no doubt that these flaws which the Tribunal failed to address will be dispassionately evaluated at the Court of Appeal.

“I have, therefore, directed my legal team to immediately proceed to the Court of Appeal and continue with the fight to restore the sanctity of the people’s vote,” Senator Omo-Agege stated.