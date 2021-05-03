Finally, Alex Ekubo Proposes To Long-Time Girlfriend

30 SHARES Share Tweet

Nollywood Actor, Alex Ekubo, has proposed to his long-time girlfriend, Fancy Acholonu on Monday.

Both the actor and his fiancé announced the engagement on their Instagram accounts.

“I asked the love of my life @fancyacholonu to marry me”, Alexx said in his post.

“And I said yes to the love of my life”, Fancy replied in her post.

Alexx Ekubo is a popular Nollywood actor and model. He was the first runner-up at the 2010 Mr. Nigeria contest.

He is known for films like Gbomo gbomo express, Bling Lagosians, Your Excellency, and many more.