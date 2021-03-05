Fire Guts Anambra Plastic Market

22 SHARES Share Tweet

A popular plaza at Plastic Market, by Amobi Street in Onitsha, Anambra State, was early Friday morning gutted by fire.

The cause of the fire, which started around 1:50am, is yet to be ascertained. However, no life was lost.

An eyewitness told our correspondent that, “Police operatives, led by DPO, Central Police Station, Onitsha, SP Ifeanyi Iburu, mobilised to the scene and cordoned off the area to prevent looting and further catastrophes.

“Fire Service operatives were equally contacted and they responded promptly.The fire was extinguished with the help of fire fighters and other sympathizers in the area. No loss of life and no injury have been reported. Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the extent of damage and circumstances surrounding the incident,” the state police PRO, Haruna Mohammed, told newsmen.

Meanwhile, the state commissioner of police, CP Monday Bala Kuryas, has appealed to the public to always apply safety precautions, especially by switching off all electrical appliances in their homes, shops and work places when not in use in order to avert similar ugly incidents which could also lead to loss of lives and injuries, especially during this harmattan period.