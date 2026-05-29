Fonseca Stuns Djokovic In Third-Round Roland Garros Epic

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Teenage sensation Joao Fonseca delivered one of the biggest shocks of the French Open, fighting back from two sets down to defeat Novak Djokovic in a thrilling third-round encounter at Roland Garros.

Djokovic, still chasing a record 25th Grand Slam singles title, appeared firmly in control after taking the opening two sets.

With world number one Jannik Sinner already eliminated and Carlos Alcaraz absent through injury, the Serbian great looked well positioned for another deep run in Paris.

However, the 19-year-old Brazilian gradually turned the tide with fearless shot-making and remarkable composure under pressure.

Fonseca claimed the next two sets to force a decider before completing a dramatic 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, 7-5 victory after four hours and 53 minutes of intense action.

The Paris crowd erupted as Fonseca recovered from 3-1 down in the fifth set to seal the biggest win of his career. He also became the first teenager ever to defeat Djokovic at a Grand Slam tournament.

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The defeat marks only the third time in 22 appearances that Djokovic has failed to reach the second week at Roland Garros, raising fresh questions about whether another opportunity to secure a historic 25th major title may have slipped away.

Fonseca advances to the fourth round, where he will face either two-time finalist Casper Ruud or American 24th seed Tommy Paul.

The Brazilian is one of two 19-year-olds making waves in Paris, alongside Rafael Jodar, who has emerged as a serious contender after winning 18 of his 21 clay-court matches in 2026.