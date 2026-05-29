Fire Service Rescues Toddler, Two Others From Wells In Kano

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Kano State Fire Service on Friday rescued three people, including an 18-month-old child, from two separate well accidents in Kumbotso and Warawa local government areas.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Saminu Yusif Abdullahi, the agency said the incidents occurred between 7:06 a.m. and 9:40 a.m.

The first case was reported in the Semegu area of Kumbotso, where an unidentified middle-aged man fell into a well.

Firefighters from the state headquarters were deployed and found the victim unconscious before rescuing him.

He was later handed over to the Divisional Crime Officer of the Panshekara Police Division for further investigation.

In a separate incident in Madarin Taba village, Warawa LGA, a 32-year-old woman, Maimuna Shitu, and her 18-month-old son, Harisu Muntari, were also rescued after falling into a well.

Advertisement

Fire service officials said both victims were pulled out unconscious and handed over to family members and community leaders.

The agency noted that the causes of both incidents are yet to be determined.

Reacting, the Director of the Kano State Fire Service, Sani Anas, urged residents to properly cover wells and take preventive measures to avoid such accidents.

He also called on families to closely monitor children and vulnerable individuals, especially those with health conditions.

Well accidents remain a recurring safety concern in parts of northern Nigeria, often linked to uncovered or poorly secured wells in residential areas.