Footballer Dies During Training In Ogun

By Taiwo Ibrahim
A footballer from Ogun State, Sodiq Adekunle, has died after collapsing during a training session at the Dipo Dina International Stadium Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

According to reports, Dina was training with other players on Saturday when he slumped, His teammates quickly rushed him to a state hospital in Ijebu-Ode.

Despite the hospital’s frantic effort to revive him, he was pronounced dead on the same day.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident on Tuesday and also revealed that the deceased’s brother, Ganiyu Adebisi, approached the Igbeba Police Division to demand the corpse for burial.

“The brother came to report the incident at our Igbeba division. The family said they don’t want any investigation and that they wanted to bury the deceased according to Islamic rite,” Odutola stated.

It is, however, unclear if the deceased is a player of any of the state-owned club.

