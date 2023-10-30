‘I Don’t Miss Playing Football’, Hazard Says At Ballon d’Or

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Belgian former footballer, Eden Hazard, has said that he does not miss playing football.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid player said this on the sidelines of the 2023 Ballon d’Or ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, monitor3ed by THE WHISTLER.

Hazard announced his retirement from football in October 2023 at the age of 32 bringing an end to his 16-year career.

He wrote, “After 16 years and more than 700 matches played, I have decided to end my career as a professional footballer. I was able to realise my dream, I have played and had fun on many pitches around the world.

“During my career I was lucky to meet great managers, coaches and teammates — thank you to everyone for these great times. I will miss you all.”

But at the event on Monday, Hazard said he has other things that keeps him busy and watches football matches at his leisure.

He said, “Life is perfect. I am enjoying with my family… with my kids. I go to where I want and it is a perfect life.

“I still watch football. I have kids who play football also. I do watch TV when I can. You know I can do other things also. At the moment I don’t miss playing football.”

He said his kids asked him to attend the 2023 Ballon d’Or.

He added, “So, I was like let us go and spend a night in Paris together.”