Four Killed In Ogun Car Crash

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The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), RS 2.2 Ogun State Sector Command, Ijebu Ode Unit, has confirmed the death of four people in a road accident that occurred late Monday.

The command said the incident, which involved a white Toyota Hiace bus (Reg No: BDJ482XC) and a blue MAN Diesel truck (Reg No: RSH969XC) belonging to Julius Berger (Body Code: B8962), occurred at the Ijebu-Imushin axis of the Ijebu Ode-Ore expressway.

“Regrettably, all four individuals involved in the crash—comprising two male adults and two female adults—sustained fatal injuries and were confirmed dead at the scene. No survivors or injuries were recorded,” Superintendent Route Commander, Odunsi Afolabi, said in a statement.

According to Afolabi, preliminary investigations showed that the crash was caused by speed limit violations. He added that the truck was being towed, and when the towing chain snapped, the speeding Toyota bus rammed into the stationary truck.

He also noted that following the collision, the driver of the towing vehicle fled the scene, leaving the truck behind.

The remains of the victims were evacuated and deposited at the State Hospital Mortuary, Ijebu Ode by the FRSC rescue team. The Nigerian Police Force (NPF), Imushin Division, has taken custody of the vehicles and the case for further investigation.