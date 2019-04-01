FSARS Officers Who Killed Kolade Johnson Have Been Arrested

Advertisement

No less than three police officers who were involved in the brutal murder of a Nigerian, Kayode Johnson have been arrested.

Johnson, a football fan, was killed on Sunday when he went a live football match in his Mangoro neighbourhood, Lagos.

While some eyewitnesses alleged that he was intentionally killed after he was suspected to be a criminal because he was wearing dreadlocks, others said the deceased was killed after an accidental discharge by the police officer.

Three police officers have been taken into custody on the directive of police inspector-general, Mohammed Adamu according to Premium Times.

A police official who spoke on the condition of anonymity said, “Three police officers have been arrested now in Lagos for the trouble they have caused the man’s family and Nigeria as a whole.

“An orderly room trial will be conducted against the officers, and, if found guilty, they will be summarily discharged from the police and charged to court for murder.”

The police chief said it was possible officers involved in the controversial raid might be more than three.

“We have learnt at the Force Headquarters that the officers might be more than three, and we have given the police commissioner in Lagos a strict instruction to make sure that all those involved are identified, and punished, no matter their ranks,” the officer added.