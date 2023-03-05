Fuel Queues: Normalcy Will Be Restored In Few Days, NNPC Assures Nigerians

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

…Says 2.1 Billion Litres Of PMS In Stock

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has reassured all Nigerians that is has a robust supply of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol.

The NNPC said this in a statement signed by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Garba Deen Muhammad.

The National Oil Company said that based on figures released on Saturday, it has a total of 2.1 billion litres of PMS in stock.

This, it added, represents 0.9 billion litres in all the land depots nationwide and 1.2 billion litres on marine vessels, which is equivalent to 35 days sufficiency as of 4th March 2023.

The NNPC in the statement said it plans to close the month of March 2023 with about 2.8 billion litres, which is equivalent to 47 days of sufficiency.

On the appearance of pockets of queues in Abuja and some parts of the country, the NNPC said it is largely due to restrictions in businesses and movement, to allow for the conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly elections and enable Nigerians to exercise their civic right.

However, it said that operations have now resumed at the depots and trucks are being dispatched to various parts of the country.

“We expect normalcy to be restored in the next few days. NNPC Ltd. and all its partners and stakeholders will continue to work together to ensure seamless distribution of petroleum products around the Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections.

“We, therefore, enjoin Nigerians not to engage in panic buying,” it added.