FULL LIST: NDIC Begins Selling Assets Of 183 Liquidated Microfinance Banks, PMBs To Repay Depositors

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has commenced the sale of assets belonging to 179 liquidated financial institutions to pay depositors.

The NDIC said the assets were put on sale to offset deposits exceeding N250,000 which is not covered by the NDIC.

The Central Bank of Nigeria liquidated 179 microfinance banks and four primary mortgage banks.

The NDIC said in a statement released on its website that payment has commenced for depositors who provided alternate bank accounts.

The statement said, The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), the official Liquidator of the underlisted 179 Microfinance Banks (MFBs) and four Primary Mortgage Banks (PMBs) whose licenses were recently revoked by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), wishes to inform all affected depositors that payment is ongoing for those who provided alternate bank accounts during the verification exercise.

“Depositors without alternate accounts in commercial banks and those yet to be verified, should therefore visit the nearest NDIC office with proof of account ownership and verifiable means of identification for their verification and payment.”

NDIC listed the four primary mortgage banks to be Adamawa Savings & Loans, Kogi Savings And Loans, Resort Savings & Loans and Safetrust Mortgage Bank.

Some of the affected microfinance banks are:

Some of the affected microfinance banks are:

Statesman Microfinance Bank Limited Mouau Vasmucs Microfinance Bank Limited; Nsehe Microfinance Bank Limited Ini Microfinance Bank Limited Prudential Co-Operative Microfinance Bank Limited Active Point Microfinance Bank Limited Zawadi Microfinance Bank Limited Eduek Microfinance Bank Limited Aguleri Microfinance Bank Limited Ejiamatu Microfinance Bank Limited Nanka Microfinance Bank Limited Umunne Microfinance Bank Limited Awka Microfinance Bank Limited Enugu-Ukwu Microfinance Bank Limited Awgbu Microfinance Bank Limited Akpo Microfinance Bank Limited A Utuh Microfinance Bank Limited Obosi Microfinance Bank Limited Everest Microfinance Bank Limited Uli Microfinance Bank Limited Dominion Microfinance Bank Limited Anya Microfinance Bank Limited Bestway Microfinance Bank Limited Isi Aku Microfinance Bank Limited Tijarah Microfinance Bank Limited Bipc Microfinance Bank Limited Excellent Microfinance Bank Limited Jamis Microfinance Bank Limited Otukpo Microfinance Bank Limited Bama Microfinance Bank Limited Ngala Microfinance Bank Limited Calabar Microfinance Bank Limited Ogoja Microfinance Bank Limited Umejei Microfinance Bank Limited Ic-Global Microfinance Bank Limited Iyede Microfinance Bank Limited Cub Microfinance Bank Limited Unifa Microfinance Bank Limited Nopov Microfinance Bank Limited Vibrant Microfinance Bank Limited Ndiagu Microfinance Bank Limited Ozizza Microfinance Bank Limited Smartmicro Microfinance Bank Limited Ehor Microfinance Bank Limited Sbdc Microfinance Bank Limited Ighomo Microfinance Bank Limited Esan Microfinance Bank Limited Abc Microfinance Bank Limited Eksu Microfinance Bank Limited Amoye Microfinance Bank Limited Chidera Microfinance Bank Limited Ifeanyichukwu Microfinance Bank Limited Golden Funds Microfinance Bank Limited Osina Microfinance Bank Limited Nwabosi Microfinance Bank Limited Ihioma Microfinance Bank Limited Ogbe-Ahiara Microfinance Bank Limited Merit Microfinance Bank Limited Evangel Microfinance Bank Limited Bridge House Microfinance Bank Limited Greenland Microfinance Bank Limited New World Microfinance Bank Limited Fahimta Microfinance Bank Limited Mabinas Microfinance Bank Limited Kada Microfinance Bank Limited Nut-Endwell Microfinance Bank Limited Narict Microfinance Bank Limited Northbridge Microfinance Bank Limited Grassroot Microfinance Bank Limited Cherish Microfinance Bank Limited North Capital Microfinance Bank Limited Cherish Microfinance Bank Limited North Capital Microfinance Bank Limited Ohon Microfinance Bank Limited Kogi Microfinance Bank Limited Akwengwu Microfinance Bank Limited Progressive Link Microfinance Bank Limited Nsehe Microfinance Bank Limited Apeks Microfinance Bank Limited Omu-Aran Microfinance Bank Limited Ajikobi Microfinance Bank Limited Crossover Microfinance Bank Limited Sunrise Microfinance Bank Limited Prolific Microfinance Bank Limited Halmond Microfinance Bank Limited Eyowo Microfinance Bank Limited Arise Microfinance Bank Limited Credit Afrique Microfinance Bank Limited Cowries Microfinance Bank Limited Oros Capital Microfinance Bank Limited Primera Credit Microfinance Bank Limited Purple Money Microfinance Bank Limited Stallion Microfinance Bank Limited Lawebod Microfinance Bank Limited Fiyinfolu Microfinance Bank Limited Bishopgate Microfinance Bank Limited Suisse Microfinance Bank Limited Virtue Microfinance Bank Limited Verdant Microfinance Bank Limited Echo inance Bank Limited Network Microfinance Bank Limited Trust One (Fomerly Desmonarchy) Manny Microfinance Bank Limited Surbpolitan Microfinance Bank Limited Onyx Microfinance Bank Limited Zikado Microfinance Bank Limited Peniel Microfinance Bank Limited Bancorp Microfinance Bank Limited Manna Microfinance Bank Limited Moneywise Microfinance Bank Limited Mercury Microfinance Bank Limited Pearl Microfinance Bank Limited Seed Capital Microfinance Bank Limited Nuture Microfinance Bank Limited Mayfair Microfinance Bank Limited Hackman Microfinance Bank Limited Bridgeway Microfinance Bank Limited Crowned Eagle Microfinance Bank Limited Briyth Covenant Microfinance Bank Keffi Microfinance Bank Limited Josad Microfinance Bank Limited Amba Microfinance Bank Limited Minna Microfinance Bank Limited Musharaka Microfinance Bank Limited Bmazazhin Microfinance Bank Limited Bibajinre Microfinance Bank Limited Edumana Microfinance Bank Limited Dangizhi Microfinance Bank Limited Brass Microfinance Bank Limited Abestone Microfinance Bank Limited Interland Microfinance Bank Limited West-End Microfinance Bank Limited Aiyepe Microfinance Bank Limited Star Microfinance Bank Limited Zigate Microfinance Bank Limited Ekuombe Microfinance Bank Limited Fasildapo Microfinance Bank Limited New Age Microfinance Bank Limited Oroke Microfinance Bank Limited Osogbo Microfinance Bank Limited Iba Microfinance Bank Limited Kjl Microfinance Bank Limited Olofin-Owena Microfinance Bank Limited Boluwaduro Microfinance Bank Limited Idese Microfinance Bank Limited Olofin Microfinance Bank Limited Ola Microfinance Bank Limited Sal-Fol Microfinance Bank Limited Ologbon Microfinance Bank Limited Joint Farmers Microfinance Bank Limited First Index Microfinance Bank Limited Reality Microfinance Bank Limited Ifesowapo Microfinance Bank Limited Oaf Microfinance Bank Limited Igangan Microfinance Bank Limited Dadinkowa Microfinance Bank Limited Bluewhales Microfinance Bank Limited Fadama Farmers Microfinance Bank Limited Wase Microfinance Bank Limited Moneywell Microfinance Bank Limited Premium Microfinance Bank Limited Royal Microfinance Bank Limited Surelife Microfinance Bank Limited Iwoama Microfinance Bank Limited Cosmopolitan Microfinance Bank Limited Gwadabawa Microfinance Bank Limited Atlas Microfinance Bank Limited Mainsail Microfinance Bank Limited Bfl Microfinance Bank Limited First Multiple Microfinance Bank Limited Business Support Microfinance Bank Limited Ally Microfinance Bank Limited Fct Microfinance Bank Limited Danels Global Microfinance Bank Limited