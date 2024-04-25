BREAKING: Rainstorm Destroys Niger Prison As Over 115 Inmates Escape

Nigeria
By Ifeanyi ONUBA
Suleja Prison

Over 115 inmates have escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Suleja, Niger State following a downpour on Wednesday night that wreaked havoc on the facility

The spokesperson, Federal Capital Territory Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Adamu Duza, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday.
Duza noted that the downpour caused severe damage to the custodial centre’s infrastructure, including a breach in the perimeter fence, which allowed the inmates to flee.

Details later..

