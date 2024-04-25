BREAKING: Rainstorm Destroys Niger Prison As Over 115 Inmates Escape

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Over 115 inmates have escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Suleja, Niger State following a downpour on Wednesday night that wreaked havoc on the facility

The spokesperson, Federal Capital Territory Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Adamu Duza, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday.

Duza noted that the downpour caused severe damage to the custodial centre’s infrastructure, including a breach in the perimeter fence, which allowed the inmates to flee.

Advertisement

Details later..