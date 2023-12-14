Two Rivers State Lawmakers Abandon Wike, Return To PDP

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Hon. Linda Somari Stewart, the lawmaker representing Okrika in the Rivers State House of Assembly, has reportedly made a U-turn on her earlier defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in an apparent ditch of the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike.

According to reports from the Rivers state, Stewart has officially returned to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The identity of the second lawmaker is being kept under wraps according to his closeness to the minister, this paper heard.

Her return to the PDP places her firmly within the camp of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, the state leader.

The reversal marks a significant political move within Rivers, potentially altering the dynamics and alliances within the state’s political landscape as the crisis between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, continues.

Stewart’s decision to rejoin the PDP comes after her initial departure from the party, indicating that the governor was gradually gaining ground in the state.

Recall that 27 state lawmakers believed to be loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, had defected to the APC.

Following their defection, the Speaker of the House declared their seats vacant.

The development followed the face-off between Wike and his successor, Governor Sim Fubara.

But THE WHISTLER reports that two have returned to the PDP.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba confirmed the development while speaking on Channels TV.

He said two of the 27 lawmakers had returned to the PDP.