Gov Fintiri Salutes TETfund For Executing Projects In Adamawa

The Executive Governor of Adamawa, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has commended the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund) for executing massive projects in Adamawa.

The Governor said the interventions will address the lingering issues in the education sector in the state.

According to Muhammad Bakari Tukur, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, Fintiri made the commendation when he received members of the Ad-hoc Committee of the House of Representatives in the Government House Yola.

He said the Committee was set up to carry out an investigation into the alleged abuse of N2.3 trillion naira of Tertiary tax by TETfund disbursed to tertiary institutions in the country.

Earlier, the chairman of the committee, Edem said they were in the state to carry out the alleged abuse of the funds from 2011 to date.