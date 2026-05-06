Otti Backs Virtual Learning, Approves New NOUN Study Centre

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Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has advocated for a digital and distance education in Nigeria as it is the way to go in the contemporary time.

Governor Otti made the call while receiving in audience a delegation of the management of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) led by Professor Uduma Orji Uduma in his office.

The Governor who also appreciated the fact that it is the NOUN that pioneered virtual learning in Nigeria graciously approved the siting of the Aba Study Centre of the NOUN, and directed the Commissioner for Tertiary Education to do a feasibility study on how to fix and upgrade the Umuahia study centre, in response to the requests made by the Vice Chancellor of the institution

“It is interesting that National Open University of Nigeria pioneered an effort decades ago when the world had not gone virtual. But today, I sit here and hold meetings with people in New York and Singapore.

“That is what learning has become. Distance, Open, Virtual, Zoom, Google meet and all the platforms for distance learning and virtual meetings have become the order of the day. So, we have no choice but to embrace it,” Gov. Otti stated.

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“On your request to support in upgrading the place (Umuahia centre), I would like the Honourable Commissioner for Tertiary Education to take that up together with other members of the team.

“Let’s have a look and see how we can support them to upgrade the place.

“On the request for a study centre in Aba, I think that one is a no-brainer. It has to be done.

“So, the General Manager of the Greater Aba Development Authority (GADA), please take that up and let’s find a place for them.

“Maybe we need to find a place that they will operate from on a temporary basis. Because before you start and finish building, it will probably take a long time.

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“So, you can start from a temporary place. We will now be thinking of a permanent site, which will be a fairly long-term project,” Gov. Otti stated.

The Governor also thanked them for establishing a study centre in Asaga Ohafia as well as the one in the State capital, and congratulated the Ebonyi State born Vice Chancellor on his position.

He noted that his government pays a lot of attention to education, saying that, in the last three years, he has committed 20% of the annual budget to education, disclosing that, soon, he will be commissioning three smart schools within the month.

Earlier, the Leader of the delegation and Vice Chancellor of NOUN, Professor Uduma Orji Uduma said that the visit was to solicit for partnership with the Governor, for the establishment of a study centre in Aba, describing Open and distant learning as the way to go in the 21st Century.

While noting that the University has 120 Study Centres across Nigeria with only 8 in the South East region, Professor Uduma appealed to the State government to partner with the University to secure land for the establishment of a study centre in Aba to enable more Abians enjoy the gains of open and distant learning, in addition to fixing and upgrading the existing Umuahia study centre.

He appreciated the transformation projects of Governor Alex Otti in the State and maintained that the people across the country are happy about his people oriented development strides.

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The working visit was attended by the Honourable Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Prof. Uche Eme, among other Commissioners and senior appointees of the Government.