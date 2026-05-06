Otti To Expand Aba Power Supply, Targets Umuahia Grid Takeover

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Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, says an agreement with the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company EEDC has been signed and it is at the point of payment so as to own the Umuahia ringed fence of the company.

Governor Otti stated this on Tuesday, at his office, while receiving in audience, members of the old students association of the Federal School of Arts and Science, Aba, who called on him and announced their belief that the he would be reelected to complete his laudable projects in Abia State disclosed that when fully realised, the remaining 8 LGAs of the State, including, Umuahia and environs, and the Abia North senatorial zone would be linked to the Geometric power.

“So, there’s excess power. Of course, with an additional turbine, it will be able to generate 188 megawatts. So, the whole idea is to take excess power from Aba to the other eight local governments in Abia Central and Abia North.

“We’ve also set up the Abia States Electricity Regulatory Agency. And so right now, everything about regulation is within the State. So, we will be detached from the National electricity grid,” Gov. Otti stated

The Governor also disclosed that his decision to support Professor Bart Nnaji to achieve his dream of the Aba power was to ensure that steady power supply is achieved in the State, and commended Prof. Nnaji’s resilience in achieving that.

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Expressing his confidence in God towards the completion of his eight years term Governor said, “About 2027, we won’t let it distract us, but you have a point. Primaries will happen within the month and then elections will be next year. But, we know that Abia people are not stupid.

“They know what is good for them. Because of that, we also know that it’s all about politics. And I’m not too sure that there is someone that would want to throw away what is good.

“This place is God’s own State. So, at the time that it pleases God, he makes changes here.

“And God doesn’t have unfinished business, or unfinished projects.

“So, we are confident that we will complete the project that we have been asked to do by Abians.

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Governor Otti commended the old students for their decision to fix one of the hostels in their Alma mater, describing the move as laudable.

“I want to also thank you for your decision to fix one of the hostels.

“Is a very laudable action that you have done, because you could have as well ignored. I’m sure, there are a lot of members of your school that may not even be coming for these meetings.

“So, I want to congratulate you and encourage you to continue, because your story cannot be told without this school.” Gov. Otti stated.

The State Chief Executive thanked the association for the choice of Abia for its bi-annual meeting, noting that the choice of Abia is commendable.

Speaking earlier, the President, the Old Students Association of the Federal School of Arts and Science, Aba, Pharmacist Tony Ejieji while appreciating the good works of Governor Alex Otti in the State, said that they were in the State for their bi-annual meeting of the association being hosted in Abia.

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He noted that Abia is now peaceful and safe, hence, their decision to come to Abia for the meeting which has been taking place in Lagos. He saluted the transformational projects of Governor Otti which are scattered across the State and urged him to sustain the tempo.

Pharmacist Tony Ejieji, who informed the Governor that the alumni of the institution are fixing one of the hostels in their Alma Mater, pointed out the Geometric Power Plant that they visited in Aba and other infrastructural developments they saw in Aba and Umuahia, and expressed the hope and belief that, the opposition would not draw back the wheel of progress in the State under his leadership, urging him to move forward and complete his God given mandate in the State.